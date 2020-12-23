‘Attempts are made to weaken farmers to benefit some industrialists’: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has accused that the union government led by BJP is trying to weaken farmers to benefit some industrialists. He said this in a press conference. He said that the National Farmers’ Day being observed on Wednesday is a ‘black day’ for farmers.

” Farmers are the spine of our country, but attempts are being made to weaken them to benefit some industrialists. Keep your ego aside and talk to farmers. This is a request with folded hands”, said Sanjay Raut.

“The government is not looking at farmers’ interests. It is unfortunate that the government is ignoring the plight of farmers”, he alleged.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.