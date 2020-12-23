India signs $ 500 billion pact with World Bank. Know more

New Delhi: India has signed a $ 500 million agreement with the World Bank to build national highway corridors in the country. Safe roads will be set up in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. The corridors will be eco-friendly. The project will help increase the capacity of the Ministry of National Transport.

The road will be 783 km long. Construction can be done using green technologies. C.S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Finance, Ministry of Finance, said that the Central Government is committed to environmentally sustainable development in infrastructure development projects. The construction of safe roads will improve the quality of roads in the country. He said the project would also help to promote economic development in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

