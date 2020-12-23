Popular finance owner’s assets confiscated

Pathanamthitta: The land and building of Thomas Daniel, the owner of popular finance have been confiscated. The land and building in V-Kottayam village in Pathanamthitta were confiscated. The V-Kottayam Village Officer led the confiscation on the instructions of Konni Tehsildar K Sreekumar. Village Officer R. Arun, Village Assistant K. Vinod, Village Field Assistants S. Sudheer, and R. Sunil Kumar were also present.

A scam of Rs 2,000 crore has taken place in the name of popular finance. Police have arrested Thomas Daniel, owner of Popular Finance, his wife Prabha, and children Rinu, Reba, and Riya in connection with the incident. Earlier, his assets include 12 acres of land in Andhra, three luxury cars, including the one owned by him, were taken into police custody.

