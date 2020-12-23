Kejriwal spent Rs 20 lakh every minute to perform Lakshmi Puja….

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has spent Rs 6 crore on Diwali-related Lakshmi Puja. The information was leaked through a petition filed by activist Saket Gokhale under the Right to Information Act. According to the report, Kejriwal spent Rs 20 lakh every minute.

The information was obtained through a RTI application filed by the Delhi government’s Transport Corporation. However, the Delhi government has said that Lakshmi Puja is an official function of the government. Arvind Kejriwal performed Lakshmi Puja on November 14, last.

Saket Gokhale said the government was stealing public money when health workers were protesting in Delhi without pay during the Covid period.