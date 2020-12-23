Mohanlal gets more remuneration than any Bollywood actor….

Malayalam’s own Mohanlal holds new record for remuneration. If the reports are true, the Telugu producers have acquired Mohanlal’s call sheet at a cost of Rs 1 crore per minute. This is the biggest remuneration for the Indian film industry ever.

Mohanlal will also be seen in the lead role in the Prabhas starrer ‘Salar’. Mohanlal is being considered for the role of Godfather of the character played by Prabhas. For this, Mohanlal will act in a 20 minute shoot. Mohanlal’s stardom in the country has been boosted by the promise of Rs 20 crore by Telugu producers.