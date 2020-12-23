Volkswagen Taigun will arrive in India to add color to this New Year; first teaser released

Volkswagen will be launching a new model called the Taigun in the Indian market. The company has teased the upcoming SUV via a teaser video released on its official social media handle. The teaser video showcases the Taigun’s various styling and design elements. It also reveals the launch timeline of the Taigun, which will be sometime in the middle of next year.

The vehicle is based on the MQB AO IN platform developed by Volkswagen India. The Taigun is also the first vehicle in the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The Taigun has a design style borrowed from the Volkswagen SUV models Tiguan and Ticross. It is learned that the Taigun will be powered by the same engine as in the Skoda’s mid-size. Volkswagen has already listed the Taigun on their official website and it is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. Expect it to be priced in the Rs 10-16 lakh range. The Taigun will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and the likes.

