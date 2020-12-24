10 teams for 2022 IPL season; the proposal approved by the BCCI…

Ahmedabad: There will be ten teams for the 2022 IPL season. This is after the BCCI approved the proposal to include two more teams in the tournament.

The decision was taken at the BCCI’s annual general meeting in Ahmedabad today. This is the first time in the IPL that 10 teams are going to compete. Earlier, in the 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons, nine teams each participated in the tournament.

Next year’s season will feature eight teams as usual. This will be followed by an auction for the two new teams in 2022. With the addition of two more teams, there will be 94 matches in the 2022 season, BCCI officials said.