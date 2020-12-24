Another strain of the virus has been found in the UK….

London: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that the most prevalent variant of the virus found in Britain is linked to South Africa. Matt Hancock told reporters that two Covid patients had been diagnosed with the mutated virus and had been in contact with people who had come to the UK from South Africa in recent weeks.

Last week, the South African Ministry of Health announced that a variant of the corona virus had been detected in South Africa and that the new virus was behind the sudden increase in the number of covid cases in the country.

It is more widespread than any other virus found in the UK. Hancock suggested that those who have traveled to South Africa in the past two weeks and have been in close contact with them should stay in quarantine. He also announced a travel ban from South Africa to the United Kingdom.

Most countries around the world have banned travelers from the UK and South Africa following the discovery of new strains of the corona virus. Susan Hopkins of Public Health England said the virus found in the UK was different from the virus found in South Africa.