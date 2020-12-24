New Delhi: The BJP is limiting no expenditure to reach out to farmers when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preach 9 crore farmers and explain the government’s role on the farm laws, as well as release the next batch of financial assistance 18,000 crores from the PM-Kisan strategy.

Party chief JP Nadda has led union ministers, MPs, and MLAs to partake in the speech, which will overlap with ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. Letters have been mailed to presidents of state divisions and all other senior leaders. Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending a gaushala in Delhi, from where he too will interact with a choice group of farmers.

Mr. Nadda has ordered, “big screens to be arranged for listening to (the Prime Minister’s) address at every block development center”. Besides, district-level programs will be held an hour before the PM’s speech (which will be at noon); these will also be held at all mandis or APMC markets. These programs will consist of BJP officer-bearers and public representatives extolling the benefits of schemes started by the Modi government. Specially-printed leaflets will also be distributed; the content is to be translated into local languages, but no editing will be allowed to info drafted by the center.

The address is part of actions traversing 100 press conferences and 700 conferences to fight about the month-long protests against the farm laws by thousands of enraged farmers and the resistance. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Prime Minister and his government, stating”there is no democracy in India”. Blaming PM Modi of comrade capitalism, Mr. Gandhi said: “Whoever will try to stand against him will be called a terrorist – be it farmers, laborers.”