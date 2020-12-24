Eagerly awaited Santa Claus arrived in a camel in Dubai; video surfaces

Ditching the traditional reindeer sleigh, Santa Claus arrived at the Dubai Global village riding a camel. A video of Santa, dressed in red and white, rides a camel through the streets of the global village while ringing his bell is going viral on the Internet. A bunch of people wearing the Gingerbread Man costume is seen walking beside him. With a smile plastered to the faces, they are waving towards the camera and enjoying themselves. As he walked around the village popular Christmas song was played in the background.

At Dubai's Global Village, Santa Claus trades the traditional reindeer-pulled sleigh for a camel ? pic.twitter.com/0DGhLba5c1 — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) December 22, 2020

Looking at the unprecedented circumstances the pandemic has brought upon us, it is heartwarming to see how people have adapted to it all in the best way possible. The above-posted video shows visuals that no one would expect. In fact, 2020 has brought about such unexpected situations that no one would have thought that they would ever happen.

Also read: “Big Screens& Leaflets” ; PM Modi will address 9 crore farmers on December 25 on the issue of farmer&#…