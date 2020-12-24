DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude strikes

Dec 24, 2020, 09:22 am IST

A moderate intensity earthquake has jolted northeast India. An earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale has jolted Nagaon city in Assam at 06:56 am on Thursday. National Center for Seismology has informed this.

The epicenter of the earthquake is 65 km from Tezpur. There were no immediate reports of causality  or damage to property due to the earthquake.

This is the second earthquake in a month in Assam. An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam’s Tezpur on Saturday. Last week, an earthquake measuring magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale was felt in Arunachal Pradesh.

 

 

Tags
Dec 24, 2020, 09:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button