Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude strikes

A moderate intensity earthquake has jolted northeast India. An earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale has jolted Nagaon city in Assam at 06:56 am on Thursday. National Center for Seismology has informed this.

The epicenter of the earthquake is 65 km from Tezpur. There were no immediate reports of causality or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 06:56:06 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 65km SSE of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information https://t.co/EV8vG13Rmg pic.twitter.com/zYEzroYluY — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 24, 2020

This is the second earthquake in a month in Assam. An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam’s Tezpur on Saturday. Last week, an earthquake measuring magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale was felt in Arunachal Pradesh.