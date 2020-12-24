India successfully test-fires ‘ Medium Range Surface to Air Missile’: Video

India has successfully test-fired a medium range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) from Odisha coast. The missile was fired from a ground mobile launcher at launch pad number-1 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR). The missile has hit the target with accuracy.

An unmanned air vehicle (UAV), ‘Banshee’, was first flown into the air, which was hit by the MRSAM.

The missile was jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries. The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shared images from the launch on its Twitter handle. Defence Minister Rajanath Singh shared a video of the launch operation.

The successful launch of MRSAM, Army Version from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur (Odisha). @DRDO_India pic.twitter.com/qGohdT6MRx — ????? ?????? ????????/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) December 23, 2020