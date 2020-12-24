Kerala is likely to be the venue of IPL. Know more

New Delhi: Kerala is likely to host the next IPL season. The issue was discussed at the BCCI’s annual general meeting in Ahmedabad on Thursday. It is reported that this is part of the BCCI’s decision to allow all cricket associations to participate in cricket matches.

However, an official confirmation is required in this regard. It is reported that apart from home away matches in the IPL, matches are being allotted in Kerala as part of the move to playing in neutral venues. As part of this, the Twenty20 World Cup is likely to be held in Kerala. Meanwhile, the BCCI’s annual general meeting in Ahmedabad decided to include 10 teams in the 2022 IPL season.

