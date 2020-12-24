Man pronounced ‘triple talaq’ to his wife after she refused to dance & wear jeans!!!

Meerut: A man from the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh enunciated triple talaq to his wife after she denied to dance and wear jeans. Later, the man went to his in-laws’ residence and put himself on fire. Regardless, the man was rescued after family members interceded and informed the police officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the New Ismailnagar province under Lisari Gate Police station of the city.

The New Ismailnagar local Amiruddin wedded off his daughter eight years ago to Anas, a resident of Pilkhua in Hapur. Anas has a job in Delhi. The wife of Anas has asserted that her husband compels her to dance and sing songs and this directed to the conflict between the couple. The woman had also contacted the local panchayat but there was no hope to receive a solution. Two days back, Anas enunciated triple talaq to his wife. The woman’s father Amiruddin said Anas reached their residence in the night and sprayed some inflammatory fluid and set himself afire.

Meanwhile, Inspector Prashant Kapil said police are investigating the case. In a similar incident registered from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a 29-year-old woman blamed her husband for giving her ‘triple talaq’ or instant divorce, as he desired to have a male child but she had delivered three daughters during eight years of their marriage. The practice of triple talaq has now been prohibited under the rule.