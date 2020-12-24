Realme announced the launch of the Watch S series in India today. Read more!!!

Recently, Realme teased the launch of these new products across its social media platforms including Flipkart and its own website. Now, the alleged specifications of the Realme Watch S Pro have been leaked online via a well-known tipster.

The Twitter post by Realme India and EU’s CEO Madhav Sheth shows circular dials of two different watches. While the bigger watch with a rotary dial is the Realme Watch S Pro and the one at the bottom with a smaller dial is the Realme Watch S. It is believed to get the power from a 420mAh battery, which is likely to provide a runtime of 14 days. The other aspects of this smartwatch include 15 sport modes, a blood oxygen and heart rate monitor and a powerful dual processor.

Realme is known for affordable pricing of its gadgets and the Realme Watch S series should not be an exception. The Realme Watch S retails at Euro 79.99 in the global markets which translate roughly to Rs. 7,140. Hence we can expect that the price of the Realme Watch S in India could be around Rs. 7,000 only.