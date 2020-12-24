Restaurant serves ‘caustic soda instead of sugar’ ; 4-Year-old in critical stage!!!

Pune: A 4-year-old boy had admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) after the server at a Pune restaurant gave him a bottle of caustic soda instead of sugar as a mouth freshener. The incident occurred on Sunday when the kid, along with his elder brother and grandfather, went to a restaurant called Vishwa Hotel near the Sanas ground.

After the family had their food, the little boy requested sugar as a mouth freshener and started screaming with a burnt tongue after he swallowed it. Immediately, his grandfather took him to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital where he was undergone to endoscopy to inspect whether he had ingested any of the soda.“They went to Sarasbaug and by 6:30-6:45 pm went to the restaurant. After food, the child asked for sugar as a mouth freshener and a waiter gave him a bottle. As soon as he consumed it, he started yelling. His grandfather checked what he ate and discovered it to be washing soda,” the mother of the injured told.

“Superficial corrosive injury in the mid and distal esophagus with few exudates,” read the report from Mangeshkar hospital. A case was charged against the owner and waiter of the restaurant on Tuesday. The police are yet to recognize the waiter but have filed a case under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code and are checking CCTV footage of the restaurant to recognize him.