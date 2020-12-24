Special team of IIT experts from across the country to oversee the construction of the Ram temple

Lucknow: Construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to begin in January. The construction is supervised by IIT experts from different parts of the country. The Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Temple Trust is targeting donations from over 11 crore families across the country. The construction site on the banks of the Saryu River is gravelly soil up to 100 feet below.

Due to this, a special team of IIT experts from different parts of the country is working to ensure that the piling work is not disrupted and that the Ram Temple is guaranteed for a thousand years. It is overseen by existing and retired experts at IIT-Madras, IIT-Mumbai, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Guwahati, and CBRI Roorkee. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders will visit the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister on the 14th of next month in connection with the construction of the temple.

