Weather Forecast in Delhi: Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ zone

Today, the India Meteorological Department has reported a marginal improvement in the air quality of Delhi, but the air quality index is likely to continue in the early end of the ‘severe’ zone.

“Even though the overall AQI has been in the ‘severe’ zone for two consecutive days now, but measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) will not be put in place unless the levels of PM2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometers) consistently remain above the 300ug/m3 mark and PM10 (particulate matter with diameter less than 10 micrometers) remains above the 500ug/m3 mark for 48 hours,” said the senior CPCB officials.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research center, said, “The wind speed did not pick up during the day which led to the accumulation of pollution particles.” He added, “The wind speed was largely calm through Wednesday, which led to an accumulation of pollutants closer to the surface. The forecast says that the AQI will remain in the severe zone on Thursday too.” Soni said, “The prominent pollutant has been PM 2.5, the contribution of larger particles has been less, in the pollution over the last few days, has been.”