7 dead and 300 in quarantine as a person with COVID-19 went to work

Douglas (US): At least seven people have been killed and 300 were quarantined as a COVID-19 patient went to work. According to the reports, there have been two recent outbreaks of Covid in Oregon, Douglas County, Colorado. The county would not say where the person worked, but Douglas County county officials are calling such decisions “super spreader actions,” and they’re sounding the alarm to prevent more from happening.

“The latest and most concerning trend is that we are seeing cases where residents are choosing to go to work and school when they are still sick,” Bob Dannenhoffer, the public health officer said in a statement. “We can’t even imagine the tremendous remorse these people are feeling right now, and we sympathize with them.”

