Kofta is a family of meatball or meatloaf dishes found in the Indian subcontinent, South Caucasian, Middle Eastern, Balkan, and Central Asian cuisines. In the simplest form, koftas consist of balls of ground meat – usually beef, chicken, lamb or mutton, pork, or a mixture – mixed with spices or onions.

In many areas in India, beef is not commonly used. In Greece and Cyprus, vegetarian versions are known as hortokeftedes, and often eaten during fasting periods such as Lent. In India, vegetarian varieties may use potato, calabash, paneer, or banana. In Europe, kofta is often served in a fast-food sandwich in kebab shops.

There are many types of kofta, and spellings, including (but not limited to), kofta, kafta, and kufta, cooked in various countries and regions around the world. Lamb Kofta is a delightful blend of ground lamb seasoned with herbs, garlic, onions, fresh parsley, cumin, and coriander. In Hindu cuisine, beef is not used. Similarly, pork is not found in Muslim kitchens.