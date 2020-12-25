Ernst and Young would be hiring 9,000 professionals in India in 2021. Know more!!!

EY, the leading global professional services organization yesterday declared that it would be initiated in the calendar year 2021 about 9000 new hires in India. The new professionals are hiring in various technology roles across all member firms including the global delivery centers, to expand their digital capacities and encourage associations to solve their complex end-to-end business transformation challenges.

Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Practice Leader, EY India said, “We are making bold investments in our organization particularly in technology, data and through strategic acquisitions while continuing to expand our alliance and ecosystem relationships. Today, our clients, both in government and private businesses, are embarking on technology-led transformation and we are supporting them in this journey. With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year.”

