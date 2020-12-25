IND vs AUS 2020: Boxing Day Test between India and Australia to begin at Melbourne

India will face Australia in the 2nd test match on 26, December. The second Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 to 30,2020. Indian captain Virat Kohli will not be playing the match. The match will begin at 5.00 am Indian Standard Time (IST). India had lost the first match of the four match test series played at Adelaide.

Ajinkya Rahane-led team will have two debutants, Shubman Gill and Mohd Siraj, in the team. While Wriddhiman Saha has been replaced by Rishabh Pant and all rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also making a comeback to the Test side.

India’s playing XI : Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant , Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja .

Australia Possible Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matt Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood