Is kulfi your go-to Indian dessert? Here is what you need to know about the average calorie count of the same

Kulfi or Qulfi is a frozen dairy dessert originating in the Indian subcontinent in the 16th century. It is often described as “traditional Indian ice cream”. It is popular throughout India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Burma (Myanmar), and the Middle East, and widely available in restaurants serving cuisines from the Indian subcontinent around the world.

Kulfi has similarities to ice cream in appearance and taste; however, it is denser and creamier. It comes in various flavors. The more traditional ones are cream (malai), rose, mango, cardamom, saffron, and pistachio. There are newer variations such as apple, orange, strawberry, peanut, and avocado.

Kulfi is much healthier than ice-cream that is mostly added with artificial flavor or preservatives. Let’s see the nutrition contained in 1 serving of kulfi. In one serving of kulfi, there are 136calories. It also contains 15.77 g of carbohydrate, 2.4 g of protein and 7.55 g of fat. One healthy Kulfi gives 161 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 30 calories, proteins account for 16 calories and the remaining calories come from fat which is 44 calories. One Healthy Kulfi provides about 8 percent of the total daily calorie requirement of a standard adult diet of 2,000 calories.