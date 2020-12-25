Police arrested terror associate; recovered explosives

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a terror associate in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The police has also recovered Chinese hand grenade. The terror associate is identified as Amir Ashraf khan, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna.

The police after getting a tip-off has conducted a raid in Syedabad Tral village. The police were assisted by the 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 180 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A case under relevant sections of law was registered against the terror associate in Tral Police Station.