“Rahul Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears for farmers and misleading them”: Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani has launched a severe attack against the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the farmers’ protest. The BJP leader who defeated Gandhi in his bastion, Amethi has said that Rahul Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears for farmers and misleading them.

“Rahul Gandhi is telling lies and misleading farmers. He is shedding crocodile tears for farmers and misleading them, his own jija (brother-in-law) has encroached upon the land of farmers”, said Irani while addressing a party rally in Amethi.

“The kind of development which had taken place before I came here is known to all. This family had knowingly kept Amethi and its farmers away from development. They kept misleading them, enjoyed the fruits of power sitting in Delhi and lived in a palace of gold,” she alleged.