Section 144 imposed in 17 villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed section 144 in 17 villages. The prohibitory order was imposed in including Perne Phata and Koregaon Bhima area from December 30 to January 2, 2021 (6 am). The prohibitory order was imposed ahead of the Bhima Koregaon battle anniversary event scheduled on January 1, 2021.

People from outside these areas will not be allowed to enter several villages including Koregaon Bhima during the time Section 144 is imposed in the area. Only those given passes by police will be allowed to visit the ‘Victory Pillar in Perne village to pay their tributes in the memory of the battle of Koregaon-Bhima.

The Bhima Koregaon battle was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy. Every year, thousands of people visit Koregaon Bhima village to offer their tributes. Violence broke out during the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.