Shigella bacteria infection increasing in the state….

Kozhikode: Shigella has been reported again in Kerala yesterday. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy contracted Shigella in Farook Kallampara yesterday.

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy suffering from diarrhea and fever is being treated at a hospital. Seven are currently in treatment. Shigella cases were first reported in Kottamparambu near the Medical College. Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr. V. Jayasree said that it has been reported before and there is no need to worry.

Super chlorination of wells in Kottamparambu is in progress. Chlorination also began in Kallampara and in the area reported by Shigella. A team of health workers from Thiruvananthapuram is conducting an on-site inspection and taking evidence. The Department of Health suspects that Shigella bacteria may have been transmitted from the water itself. A preliminary study by the Department of Community Medicine at Kozhikode Medical College found that Shigella bacteria had spread to humans through water.