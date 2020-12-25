“The Opposition is speaking brazen lies”: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has alleged that the opposition parties are spreading brazen lies. He said this while addressing a gathering in Kishangarh village in New Delhi.

“The Opposition is speaking brazen lies. I again reiterate that the MSP will continue and the mandis will not be closed. Farmers’ welfare is the top-most priority of the Modi government,” Shah said.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani also said that Rahul Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears for farmers and misleading them.

“Rahul Gandhi is telling lies and misleading farmers. He is shedding crocodile tears for farmers and misleading them, his own jija (brother-in-law) has encroached upon the land of farmers”, said Irani while addressing a party rally in Amethi.