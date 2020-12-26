4G internet ban in Kashmir extended till January

Srinagar: A ban on 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been extended till January 8. The government has announced that internet speeds will be limited to 2G in all areas except Gunderbal and Udhampur districts. Effective from December 26, 2020. Mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir have been suspended since August due to security concerns in the region following the repeal of Article 370 by the Central Government.

However, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)?chief and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah requested the Centre to restore 4G?immediately adding that students, business people and others were suffering due to the restrictions. “We request the government that 4G should be restored immediately. It is unfortunate that the people of this state, our children, students, business people are suffering because now everything is online. When the Prime Minister is talking about 5G, we do not even have 4G. This should be restored as quickly as possible,” he said.

Also read: The Himalayan village, full of orange gardens…Know more!!!