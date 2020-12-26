The Himalayan village, full of orange gardens…Know more!!!

Sitong in The Kurseong Division of Darjeeling is a beautiful Himalayan village. The green valleys, the ripe orange gardens, the streams, rivers, and the bridges made of bamboo make this beautiful place, which is a perfectly unrealistic experience, like a three-dimensional painting of nature.

Another interesting sight for tourists is the Ahaldara Viewpoint in Sittong. The attraction here is a rock similar to the face of the famous poet Rabindranath Tagore and is therefore called ‘Rabindra Peak’.

For those who love adventure, there are also trekking, hiking and other facilities in the nearby villages. Labda is a beautiful village that can be walked in this way near Sitong. You will also have the opportunity to interact with the Lepcha tribesmen on the way. The best time to visit Sitong is from November to January. It is at this time that orange trees bloom and fruit. The Himalayan villages are usually beautiful because of winter.