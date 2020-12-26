Congress expelled woman MLA to BJP. Read more!!!

The woman MLA who was expelled from the Congress party is likely to join the BJP. The Congress leadership expelled the former minister and MLA Ajanta Niyog from the party.

Niyog, who is expected to join the BJP under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in the state today. Niyog was expelled from Congress citing anti-party activities. Recently, Niyog had met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Democratic Alliance Convenor Himanta Biswa Sharma. This was followed by the expulsion of the party as an emergency measure.