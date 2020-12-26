“Covid-19-negative certificate after a RT-PCR test is a must for the pilgrims to visit the shrine”: TDB president

The Kerala High Court and state government have guided that the devotees attending the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala will have to bring with them a Covid-19 negative certificate after undergoing an RT-PCR test.

N Vasu, TDB president said, “Covid-19-negative certificate after an RT-PCR test, taken not more than 48 hours prior to their visit to the temple, is a must for the pilgrims to visit the shrine. Else they will not be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.”

The board president said, “In view of the Makaravilakku festival season from December 31 to January 19, 2021, devotees who do not have an RT-PCR-negative certificate will not be allowed to climb the hill.” Yesterday, Kerala reported 5,000 fresh cases of coronavirus including 46 health workers, and the test positivity rate touched 11.4%. The death toll climbed to 2,930 with an increase of 16 deaths in the tally. With this, the Covid-19 caseload in the state climbed to 7,32,084 and the total recoveries reached 6,64,951.