Fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit in the national capital: One dead, 3 rescued

In a shocking incident, one person had drowned while several people had been saved after a fire burst out at a mask manufacturing factory in Delhi.

ANI tweeted, “The blaze broke out at the mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri in the national capital. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire.”

“The mishap occurred after machines and raw materials on the third floor of the manufacturing unit caught fire. The three people were rescued after the doors and walls of the unit were broken down by the DFS?team. The rescued have been shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital,” the DFS chief said.