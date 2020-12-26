‘Fix your own party first, then teach what democracy is’: PM Narendra Modi against Rahul…

New Delhi: ‘Fix your own party first, then teach what democracy is’, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Rahul. Modi said he wanted some in Delhi to teach him the lessons of democracy. Rahul Gandhi had said that there was no democracy in India and that anyone who stood against Modi would be branded as a terrorist even if it was RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

‘Some people in Delhi always insult and humiliate me. They want to teach me the lessons of democracy. I want to show them the election to the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council as an example of democracy’.

‘Some political forces are taking classes on democracy. But they have nothing but deception and hypocrisy. Despite the Supreme Court order, the ruling party in Puducherry has not been able to hold local elections. But within a year of becoming a union territory, panchayat-level elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir’. Modi said.