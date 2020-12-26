‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ ; ‘We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides’,Says former Pakistan pacer

New Delhi: Talking about ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar asserted that Muslims will capture Kashmir and then intrude India. An old video is creating waves on social media where Akhtar is caught speaking about Ghazwa-e-Hind which conveys“Holy War Against India” is a phrase cited in several Hadith, a major reference of religious law and moral guidance. Regardless, Islamic scholars have questioned their credibility.

In an interview with Samaa TV, Shoaib Akhtar went on to speak that in the scriptures, the Ghazwa-e-Hind will occur in the River Attock and it will be colored twice in blood. The Ghazwa-e-Hind has often been used by Islamic extremists to explain the attacks on India. According to the Ghazwa-e-Hind, there will be forces coming from Syria with black flags who will protest towards India and they will overpower the country to transform it into an Islamic state.

"Ghazwa e Hind is mentioned in our sacred books. We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind" – Shoaib Akhtar (descendant of a Hindu Gujjar) After all cricket & art have no boundaries. After Ghazwa e Hind, India will have no boundaries! pic.twitter.com/sRlYml6xow — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) December 18, 2020

Shamal Mashriq is an Urdu concern for a region located north of the Arabian Peninsula. The term ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ has been employed by radical Islamic clerics in Pakistan and Pak-backed terrorists for decades. As per this idea, there will be an intense conflict between Hindus and Muslims in which the islams will ensure a strong success over Hindu India. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) regularly uses the term to recruit, get funds, and to explain its attacks on Indian soil.

Terror operatives like JeM have been pushing for Jihad against India by pointing impressionable youths that it is regarded holy in Islam and those who partake in it will be endowed direct entry into paradise. As per the prophecy, the war would begin from Syria with forces holding black flags marching towards India and overpowering and transforming it into an Islamic state. Akhtar relishes a huge fan-following in India and his hateful remarks have left his followers shocked and angry.

The genuineness of the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ has often been contested by Islamic thinkers but this most delinquent development is sure to make cricket fans and many social media users angry.