Know which is the most searched word in Google on 2020

Washington: 2020 is finally over. As early as 2020, corona, death, and lockdown affected people’s lives. The world is still not free from it. Thus, the world has entered the end of 2020. Despite Covid, the world is busy celebrating the New Year. Meanwhile, Google has released what is the most searched word in 2020. According to the official figures released by Google, the word “why” is the most searched word on Google.

According to a report released by Google, the number of searches for questions and concerns related to Covid is high. “Why is it called COVID-19?” Is the most searched question in this Covid season. And “Why is Australia burning ?”, “Why black lives matter?” Google has the most searches for such questions. At the same time, Covid is not the most sought for the consumer in India. They searched the most about IPL 2020. This shows that Indians still love cricket in the Covid time. This is because the IPL has surpassed even the corona virus and topped the search trends this year.

