Paris: The genetically modified corona virus is spreading, and the world is on high alert. Meanwhile, the French Ministry of Health has confirmed that the genetically modified corona virus has been confirmed in France for the first time. The disease was confirmed by a citizen who came from the UK on December 19.

Health workers are trying to find people who have been in contact with the person who has been diagnosed with the disease. As it is a highly contagious virus, the country has imposed strict restrictions. Earlier, more than 50 countries banned travel to the UK following the discovery of the highly contagious virus in the UK.