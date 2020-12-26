Madhya Pradesh government passed love jihad law modeled by Uttar Pradesh

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has passed the love jihad law modeled by Uttar Pradesh. The law was approved by a special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Cabinet Minister Narottam Singh Mishra said after the cabinet meeting that the law would be strictly enforced. Last month, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government passed a similar law. The Cabinet approved the law ahead of a three-day session of the Assembly starting on December 28.

The law stipulates that forcible conversion of minor children or women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is punishable by imprisonment for ten years and a fine of up to Rs. 50,000. With this, if you change your religion for the sake of marriage, the marriage will be void. The law also provides guidelines for conversion after marriage. Such persons should apply to the District Magistrate. After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana are preparing to pass an anti-love jihad law.

