Huge cake in honor of Maradona….Read more!!!

Chennai: Maradona’s demise has brought football fans around the world to tears. Maradona passed away on November 25. The bakery in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu made a huge cake in honor of Maradona.

The shape of the cake is larger than Maradona’s height. The huge cake, six feet long, is placed in a glass cage. The cake is placed outside the bakery for all to see. Maradona is only 5.5 inches tall, but the cake is six feet high. The cake is made in the style of Maradona hitting the ball while wearing a Barcelona jersey.