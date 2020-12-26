Milkman’s daughter is set to become a first-class magistrate. Know her inspiring life story here

Udaipur: Daughter of a dairy farmer becomes a role model for a society that surrenders to the whims of wisdom. Sonal Sharma, 26, gave her father a proud achievement. Sonal has passed the Rajasthan Judicial Service examination on her first attempt. Sonal also passed the BA, LLB, and LLM exams with a gold medal. After a year of training, Sonal will soon be looking for an appointment as a first-class magistrate. Sonal is the second of four children of Khyali Lal Sharma. Sonal wakes up at 4 am every day to help his father. Sonal helps her father with milking, cleaning the barn, weeding, and distributing milk.

The results of the Judicial Service Examination held in 2018 were published in November 2019. Sonal was on the waiting list then. But with the arrival of some of the candidates on the main list, the government has now ordered those on the waiting list to join the job. “My parents have really worked very hard to give the best education to us (siblings). My father wakes up daily at 4 am and sleeps past midnight. He spent all his life milking cows and selling them to raise us, he never took a day off from the tiring schedule. He took loans many times for our educational expenses but he never complained. Now I can give them a comfortable life” Sonal said. “Most of the time my chappals would be smeared with the cow dung. When I was in school, I felt ashamed to tell my classmates that I was from a milkman’s family. But now, I feel proud of my parents,” she added.

