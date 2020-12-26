Regional director of WHO Europe said the new strain of coronavirus detected in 8 European countries

The regional director of WHO Europe said that the new strain of the coronavirus has been detected in eight European countries. Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director for Europe took to Twitter to share details about the new variant while emphasizing increased vigilance as the new strain also seems to be spreading among younger age groups.

“8 countries in the @WHO_Europe region have now identified the new #COVID19 variant VOC-202012/01. It is vital to strengthen existing protective measures: distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbles. @WHO is continuing to monitor & will provide updates #solidarity is key,” Kluge wrote. “The variant also seems to be spreading among younger age groups, unlike previous strains. Vigilance is important while research is ongoing to define its impact #UnitedActionForBetterHealth,” Kluge tweeted.

