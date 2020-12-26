Free COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Italy will begin on Sunday

Rome: The COVID-19 vaccine distribution will begin in Italy on Sunday (December 27). The first five people to receive the vaccine in the country are five staff members, including two doctors, a female nurse, a healthcare social worker, and a researcher at Spleenzani Hospital in Rome, a special center for the study and research of infectious diseases. The European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine for Italy on the 21st.

Spallanzani Hospital, which played a key role in tackling Italy’s coronavirus crisis, will serve as the nation’s main hub for vaccine distribution. Led by the Italian army and police, the vaccine was delivered across the country. Initially, 300 distribution centers were set up, but once the vaccination is completed, it will be distributed through 1,500 centers, said Domenico Arcuri, the country’s coronavirus emergency commissioner. He said the vaccine was distributed free of charge.

