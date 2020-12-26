‘The Gallery OneTwo’; Toilet building in Ooty transformed into an art gallery and library. Take a look

Our grandparents always told us not to waste anything and showed us how old shirts could be stitched into reusable grocery bags, dupattas into cushion covers, and much more. Reviving old items and breathing a new life into them isn’t restricted to our homes though. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a snippet of how an unused public toilet was converted into a beautiful art gallery and library in Ooty. The administration built a new toilet for locals.

“An unused toilet building in Ooty has been converted into an Art exhibition center called ‘The Gallery OneTwo’. The local Municipality has constructed a new toilet in the vicinity & allowed the unused building for the Gallery. This can be easily replicated by all Local bodies,” she captioned the video. The art gallery was named ‘Gallery OneTwo’. It aims to showcase artwork to the residents of the Nilgiris and has also installed ‘Library OneTwo’ where bibliophiles and take/leave books.

