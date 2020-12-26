Corona was confirmed for 8 people who came to Kerala from Britain; State on high alert….

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 8 people from Britain were found to be Covid positive. But it is not clear if this is a variant virus infection. The minister said their sap was sent to the Pune Virology Lab for expert examination.

Everyone from the UK is being screened. The minister also directed to monitor those who arrived before the news came. In Kerala, the health department had taken the initiative to conduct research. Here, too, a genetic mutation in the virus was found. The first research was conducted in Kozhikode district. The research is in progress in all the districts, he said.

It is known that a more lethal genetic mutation has been found in the European Union, including Britain. It’s more deadly. It is spreading fast. But there are no reports of it spreading in the state. There was no difference in the mortality rate. But if it spreads further, the death toll will rise.