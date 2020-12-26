Reports on Rajinikanth’s health condition; Tamil Nadu with prayers….

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s health condition has been clarified by the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The hospital officials said that there is no need to worry about the health condition of the star and that his health condition was satisfactory. Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital after he noticed a change in his blood pressure.

The star’s 168th film Annaatthe’s final schedule was progressing at Ramoji Film City following Covid standards. But Covid was confirmed to four unit members last day. Rajinikanth underwent an RTPCR test. When the result was negative, he entered quarantine. However, the star was shifted to a private hospital yesterday morning due to a big drop in his blood pressure. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is praying for the return of the star.