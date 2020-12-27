21-year-old Reshma Mariam Roy becomes the youngest Panchayat president

Pathanamthitta: CPM’s Reshma Mariam Roy has been appointed as the president of Aruvappulam panchayat. Reshma was the youngest candidate in the local body elections. Reshma contested from the 11th ward. In the last three terms, Reshma has won in the ward where the Congress has won.

With this, Reshma will become the youngest panchayat president in the state. Reshma turned 21 just before the last date for filing nomination papers. Reshma won with a majority of 70 votes from the 11th ward (Oottupara), the sitting seat of the UDF in Aruvapulam panchayath.

