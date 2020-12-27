AstraZeneca CEO says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 100% effective

London: The Covid vaccine, developed by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University, is 100% effective against the serious COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said. He also claimed that the vaccine had a winning formula. On December 23, the British government announced that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine company had submitted its data to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for immediate approval of the vaccine. The vaccine is expected to be approved by Monday.

In the first trials, the estrogen vaccine showed an effectiveness of 70 percent, but later it was increased to 90 percent by dosage. The UK has so far approved Pfizer-Biotech’s Covid vaccine. It is already being made available to the public on a priority basis. The Pfizer vaccine was found to be 95 percent effective in trials. Another Covid vaccine, Moderna, was found to be 94.5 percent effective. The company claims that the AstraZeneca-oxford vaccine will have similar efficacy.

Also read: RTA announces revised Metro timings for New Year’s Eve