5-year-old Kerala boy creates a World Record. Know more

Doha: Abel Robbie Abraham, a five-year-old Malayalee student in Doha, is delighted to set the world record for the fastest recognizing flags of countries and territories. Abel, a native of Cherthala, Alappuzha, and a KG student at the Olive International School in Doha, set a new record in the Abel International Book of Records by saying that in four minutes and 35 seconds, 254 flags belong to any country or region. Abel has also applied for the Guinness World Record.

This little genius is interested in learning about the flags of nations and their history. Not only flags but also the solar system and the universe are Abel’s favorite subjects. Abel also wins school level quizzes. Abel got support from teachers and family. Abel is the son of Robbie Abraham, an accountant at a pipeline company in Doha, and Soumya George, a nurse at Hamad Hospital. His brother is Adam George.

