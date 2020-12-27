After Apple, Xiaomi’s Mi 11 series will not contain a charger in the box

It is reported that the charger will not be found in the Mi 11 series handset box of the Chinese company Xiaomi, which will be released later this month. A picture of Mi 11’s retail package appeared yesterday. Tipster, who leaked the image, had earlier claimed that the Mi 11 retail box was as thin as the packaging of the iPhone. With this, they assumed that the box of the Mi 11 would not include the charger. But on Saturday, consumers were shocked when the company itself released an official confirmation that the Mi 11 would not have a charger.

The video of the latest unboxing of Xiaomi Mi11 has also been released. The company claims that this is a very thin and lightweight phone. A spokesman for the company said through the Weibo account that the charger had been removed from the retail box to protect the environment. Chargers will be provided along with the previously introduced smartphones. But the company claims that giving the Mi 11 buyers a new charger will affect the environment. The decision to omit the charger may lead to protests among consumers. In some countries, court action has been taken against the removal of the charger from the iPhone box.

Also read: New generation “wooden Abras” unveils in Dubai. [Watch]