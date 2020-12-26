New generation “wooden Abras” unveils in Dubai. [Watch]

The new generation “wooden Abras” was launched in Dubai. The traditional Abra (engine-powered ferry) made of wood for the new generation was inaugurated by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Chairman Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer. The new Abra is equipped with high safety and environmental standards. Ahmed Hashim Bahroosian, CEO of RTA Public Transport Agency, explained the technicalities of the project to Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer. The new Abra is the latest addition to Abra, Dubai’s oldest and most important public transport system.

Video: The launch of the enhanced new generation of traditional wooden Abras. Operating the new Abra is part of a master plan developed by #RTA to overhaul #Dubai’s marine transport systems which are used by 14 million riders per annum. pic.twitter.com/3vlc0XozmM — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 26, 2020

The new Abra is made of African teak and is 35 feet long and 10.5 feet wide. Up to 20 people can travel at a time. Produced at Super Power. It is powered by a 78 hp diesel engine. The old Abra has a 30 hp diesel engine. Unlike the old one, the driver’s seat is arranged at the top so that the passengers can see it. The terms of the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination were also guaranteed. There will be 2 wheelchairs as part of this. Also, there will be life jackets under the seat. Other key components are GPS, cameras, and the NoL card payment system. Soundproofing and fire extinguishers were set up in this Abras.

